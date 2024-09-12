iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,810,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

