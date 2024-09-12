iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $192.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

