iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $42,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after buying an additional 263,700 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 91,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 105.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

