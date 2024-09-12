iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

IYW opened at $144.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average is $140.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

