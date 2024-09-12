ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Trading 0.4% Higher

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.30. 3,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded ITV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
