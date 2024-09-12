Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3,958.8% in the first quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 4,058,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,945,000 after buying an additional 3,958,828 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,690,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,979.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,794,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,602,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,340 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,315,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

