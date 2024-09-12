Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $481.77 and last traded at $481.77. 60 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.00.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.00.
About Japan Hotel REIT Investment
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.
