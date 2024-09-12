Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $481.77 and last traded at $481.77. 60 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $500.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.00.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

(Get Free Report)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.