Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson Sells 1,410 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JAZZ stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $137.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

