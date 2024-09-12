Jefferies Financial Group Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a sell rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.90.

GLOB opened at $201.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.30.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,396,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $114,922,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Globant by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Globant by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,851,000 after acquiring an additional 161,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Globant by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 405,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,411,000 after acquiring an additional 160,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

