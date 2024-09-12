Jensen Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRW) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Jensen Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Jensen Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Jensen Quality Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 2,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,820. Jensen Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jensen Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jensen Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.