JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JKS

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 607.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.