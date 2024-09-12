Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.19. 1,139,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,505,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $60,830.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.