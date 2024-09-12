John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

JBT opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,072,000 after purchasing an additional 112,035 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 57.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 466,846 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,908,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

