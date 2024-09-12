Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,256 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $22,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $158.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.