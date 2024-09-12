Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $141.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $141,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

