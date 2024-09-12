Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $60.55 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $60,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.72.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.