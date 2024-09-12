Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $80.14 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,261 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $80,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,388,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,424,799,000 after buying an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.86.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $580.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $554.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

