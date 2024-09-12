Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $89.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $89,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 327,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 384.8% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 46,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,285 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 755,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $59.80.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

