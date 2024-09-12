Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $50,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,901,357,000 after buying an additional 727,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after acquiring an additional 346,641 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

MDT opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

