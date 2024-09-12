Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 10,242 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,397,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,440,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.