Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 21,509 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.54% of Nordson worth $71,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Nordson by 2,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.40.

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $247.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

