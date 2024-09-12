Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Genuine Parts worth $39,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $135.05 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

