Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,489 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Cencora makes up 1.2% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Cencora worth $112,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $236.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.41 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.