Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading Down 2%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.62. 123,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 89,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

