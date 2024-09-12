JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 13.21% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $149,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 745,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 129,523 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after buying an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,071,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 490,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter.

JAVA stock opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

