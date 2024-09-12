JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target to $18.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.8 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.