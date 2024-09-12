JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $51.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EPR Properties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.