JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Reduced by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $58.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

