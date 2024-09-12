JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.29% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $143,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 245,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JIRE opened at $64.02 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.