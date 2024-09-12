Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,482 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $202.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.35. The company has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

