Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,621,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508,551 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson comprises about 1.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $121,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,860,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,372,000 after purchasing an additional 842,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,932,000 after purchasing an additional 678,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,372,000 after purchasing an additional 452,536 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOG opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

