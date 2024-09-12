Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of McKesson worth $67,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.07.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $510.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $417.65 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $570.15 and a 200-day moving average of $557.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

