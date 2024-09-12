Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $37.08 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 630.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,200,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $164.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

