Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $40.76 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $40,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $162.15 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day moving average is $147.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

