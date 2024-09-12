Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,807 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 628,307 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $47,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,559.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

