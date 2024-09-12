Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 13,485 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $34,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.3% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,045.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,840.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,665.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,064.76.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,141.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

