Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 22,642 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,642 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Jackson Financial worth $42,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JXN

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.