Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 482,249 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 482,249 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $62,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

