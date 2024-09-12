Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 471,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,987,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of CoStar Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,133,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.