Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $53,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,718,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,699,110,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,652,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,999,056,000 after buying an additional 173,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $2,061,490,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,316,086,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,044,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,055,362,000 after buying an additional 178,003 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ACN opened at $350.12 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.82.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.