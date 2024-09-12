Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 133.20 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.75). Approximately 3,409,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,330,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.20 ($1.78).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,495.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.75, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 7.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Just Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,222.22%.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

