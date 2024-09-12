KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

KALV opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $463.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.89. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,749.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,749.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $89,620.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,804 shares of company stock valued at $372,112 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after purchasing an additional 383,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $192,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

