Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng Purchases 30,000 Shares of BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC) Stock

BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC – Get Free Report) insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$10,350.00 ($6,900.00).
BNK Banking Corporation Limited provides various retail and commercial banking products and financial services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Banking and Aggregation. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, term deposits, and business accounts; and provides home and business loans under the Goldfields Money and Better Choice brands to its retail and small business customers.
