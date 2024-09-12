Kava Price Up 9.2% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $340.25 million and $6.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,745 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

