Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 6,550.0% in August

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 6,550.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Kesko Oyj Trading Down 1.7 %

KKOYY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696. Kesko Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.1343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

