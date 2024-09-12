Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

