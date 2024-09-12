Keyera (TSE:KEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.50

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$41.50 and last traded at C$41.48, with a volume of 169871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

