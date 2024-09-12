Kinross Gold Co. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

NYSE:KGC opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,256 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,401.5% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 273,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 254,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,959,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after acquiring an additional 643,013 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

