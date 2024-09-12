Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 6,708,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 15,076,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.