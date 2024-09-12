KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares — Dividend of $0.12

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KIO opened at $14.68 on Thursday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

